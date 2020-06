Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: HX intake grate’s #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2006 Location Las Vegas, NV Age 41 Posts 91 HX intake grate’s Selling a couple intake grates from a couple of HX’s I picked up last year.



Worx is $125 shipped



The sticker on the other one say it’s a “good times factory racing”



I did some googling and came up empty handed trying to find any info on it. Not really sure what it’s worth.



shoot me some offers. Or details if anyone knows the history?



thanks Attached Images 81F701A9-20BD-43BB-80BD-452BFEBEF0A2.jpeg (3.97 MB, 5 views)

81F701A9-20BD-43BB-80BD-452BFEBEF0A2.jpeg (3.97 MB, 5 views) DB3DC9D8-2A4A-4883-8A82-88BE1D04B325.jpeg (3.92 MB, 5 views) 86 750 X-2

90 750 X-2

96 XP

97 HX #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,042 Re: HX intake grate’s The other is an Inventioneering grate. That one side looks very crooked at the bolt holes.... http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2006 Location Las Vegas, NV Age 41 Posts 91 Re: HX intake grate’s Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by The other is an Inventioneering grate. That one side looks very crooked at the bolt holes....



I will double check tonight but i dont believe it is twisted, I believe it's just not sitting flat due to the design. 86 750 X-2

90 750 X-2

96 XP

97 HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules