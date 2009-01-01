Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tuneup on the water #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 56 Tuneup on the water Is there a sticky or an old post that details how to do the final tweaks on the carbs once it's running good enough to put it in the water?

I have no experience with multi-carb setups.



I have 2 recently-bought 1100 ZXis--one runs very good, the other stalls when you punch the throttle from idle. If I ease into the gas it accelerates strong. The accel pumps seemed fine while the carbs were in my hand--but there wasn't much gas to really check them out.

