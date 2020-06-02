Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 rear exhaust tubes and 1/2" cooling line kits #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 321 440/550 rear exhaust tubes and 1/2" cooling line kits I have enough 2" aluminum pipe for maybe 3 rear exhaust kits and enough 1/2" stainless pipe for 5 or 6 1/2" cooling line kits. I also have spare bar stock to make an extended 1/2" bit for the cooling line kit. This is extra material and I won't be making any other kits, just want to off the spare material. I can provide instructions on doing either install. You will need MarineTex for both kits. If you are precise with the rear exhaust tube install, you can avoid the need for expanding foam.



$25 and shipping for a rear exhaust tube

$15 and shipping for a 1/2" cooling line and drill bit extender (welding required)



I can make these complete kits upon request however that will add cost.



20200602_205846.jpg

