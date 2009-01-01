Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 33 Posts 203 Blog Entries 1 Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold I have the only pipe that's better than a factory pipe by a 1 or 3hp and sounds exactley like a kx500 and runs the same

If you know what your doing but you probably dont



Truly with a .30 mill and skat 9-17 a 50+ mph ski.



350 plus shipping Attached Images b46a1057ae436199bad782b1a9cf186e.jpg (181.3 KB, 0 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 33 Posts 203 Blog Entries 1 Re: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold I've clean it up since then #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 33 Posts 203 Blog Entries 1 Re: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold Real speed is prolly like a 125 very fun and fast ski stupid idiots Last edited by Timothys; Yesterday at 11:45 PM . #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 33 Posts 203 Blog Entries 1 Re: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold If there was only a way to get a 650sx past 55mph #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 33 Posts 203 Blog Entries 1 Re: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold That's a worX pipe for the people that have ran this pipe even remotely correctly by far the best pipe just needs auto adjustable flow control?



But the water reducer valve works Last edited by Timothys; Yesterday at 11:48 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests) Timothys Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules