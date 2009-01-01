 Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold
  Yesterday, 11:41 PM #1
    Timothys
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    33
    Posts
    203
    Blog Entries
    1

    Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold

    I have the only pipe that's better than a factory pipe by a 1 or 3hp and sounds exactley like a kx500 and runs the same
    If you know what your doing but you probably dont

    Truly with a .30 mill and skat 9-17 a 50+ mph ski.

    350 plus shipping
    Attached Images Attached Images
  Yesterday, 11:42 PM #2
    Re: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold

    I've clean it up since then
  Yesterday, 11:44 PM #3
    Re: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold

    Real speed is prolly like a 125 very fun and fast ski stupid idiots
  Yesterday, 11:45 PM #4
    Re: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold

    If there was only a way to get a 650sx past 55mph
  Yesterday, 11:46 PM #5
    Re: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone and exhaust manifold

    That's a worX pipe for the people that have ran this pipe even remotely correctly by far the best pipe just needs auto adjustable flow control?

    But the water reducer valve works
