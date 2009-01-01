Hello all,

I burned a hole in the forward piston and lost compression on that cylinder. Also found oil in the bottom of the hull. So tore down engine to check the crank seals. I spilt the lower block this evening and it came apart relatively easy. However the crankshaft will not budge out of the upper half. Does anyone have any ideas? What am I missing? The service manual says just lift it out.

Thanks in advanced for any help.