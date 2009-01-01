Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 STX crankshaft stuck, need help... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location NC Posts 4 1100 STX crankshaft stuck, need help... Hello all,



I burned a hole in the forward piston and lost compression on that cylinder. Also found oil in the bottom of the hull. So tore down engine to check the crank seals. I spilt the lower block this evening and it came apart relatively easy. However the crankshaft will not budge out of the upper half. Does anyone have any ideas? What am I missing? The service manual says just lift it out.



