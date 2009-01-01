|
1100 STX crankshaft stuck, need help...
Hello all,
I burned a hole in the forward piston and lost compression on that cylinder. Also found oil in the bottom of the hull. So tore down engine to check the crank seals. I spilt the lower block this evening and it came apart relatively easy. However the crankshaft will not budge out of the upper half. Does anyone have any ideas? What am I missing? The service manual says just lift it out.
Thanks in advanced for any help.
