I have a 92 550sx that has a 750 dual carb and pump swap. Runs great ran on the lake this weekend. Motor is stock, has 650 Factory pipe west coast water box, Aluminum handle pole. front sponsons, 9/17 Skat Trak impeller. It probably could be tuned to go faster but hit 48.6 on the lake. Looking to get a newer ski. Asking 2500.

IMG_1865.jpgIMG_1867.jpgIMG_1868.jpgIMG_1866.jpg