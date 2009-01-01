Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 750 sx, I want this thing to go faster! Need advice. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Sun Prairie, WI Posts 6 94 750 sx, I want this thing to go faster! Need advice. Hey guys,

Ive poked around and searched a bit on here, but need some advice.

I want more power/speed out of my ski.

My 750 is pretty stock, it has an aftermarket intake grate but thats about it.

Ive seen people say you can put on the intake and dual carbs from a 750sxi.

I was thinking either doing that or a factory pipe, or both.

would I really get a big difference in power doing that?

This thing is really fun, but I want more power!

Pretty new to stand ups so Im not super experienced in working on them. But Ive had mine fully apart a couple times to work on stuff.

Also are there two types of factory pipes? Wet or dry? Im not sure of the difference.

Any advice is appreciated!

Thanks!

FPP Bpipe

dual carbs or a 46 sbn

skat 9/17 or sxr prop



that will wake you up.



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



