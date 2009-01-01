|
94 750 sx, I want this thing to go faster! Need advice.
Hey guys,
Ive poked around and searched a bit on here, but need some advice.
I want more power/speed out of my ski.
My 750 is pretty stock, it has an aftermarket intake grate but thats about it.
Ive seen people say you can put on the intake and dual carbs from a 750sxi.
I was thinking either doing that or a factory pipe, or both.
would I really get a big difference in power doing that?
This thing is really fun, but I want more power!
Pretty new to stand ups so Im not super experienced in working on them. But Ive had mine fully apart a couple times to work on stuff.
Also are there two types of factory pipes? Wet or dry? Im not sure of the difference.
Any advice is appreciated!
Thanks!
Dillon
-
I dream skis
Re: 94 750 sx, I want this thing to go faster! Need advice.
FPP Bpipe
dual carbs or a 46 sbn
skat 9/17 or sxr prop
that will wake you up.
