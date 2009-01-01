 94 750 sx, I want this thing to go faster! Need advice.
    94 750 sx, I want this thing to go faster! Need advice.

    Hey guys,
    Ive poked around and searched a bit on here, but need some advice.
    I want more power/speed out of my ski.
    My 750 is pretty stock, it has an aftermarket intake grate but thats about it.
    Ive seen people say you can put on the intake and dual carbs from a 750sxi.
    I was thinking either doing that or a factory pipe, or both.
    would I really get a big difference in power doing that?
    This thing is really fun, but I want more power!
    Pretty new to stand ups so Im not super experienced in working on them. But Ive had mine fully apart a couple times to work on stuff.
    Also are there two types of factory pipes? Wet or dry? Im not sure of the difference.
    Any advice is appreciated!
    Thanks!
    Dillon
    Re: 94 750 sx, I want this thing to go faster! Need advice.

    FPP Bpipe
    dual carbs or a 46 sbn
    skat 9/17 or sxr prop

    that will wake you up.
