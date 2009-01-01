Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Building Ramp/Runners - Deadrise needed for 2000 GTX and 99 XPL #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2009 Location Chicago Age 37 Posts 168 Building Ramp/Runners - Deadrise needed for 2000 GTX and 99 XPL I tried Googling and couldn't find the answers. Can anyone tell me the official deadrise of a 99 XPL and 2000 GTX? I'm not out at the lake right now and I'm trying to plan ahead.



I'm looking at making a ramp to be able to pull/store them from over my seawall. Hoping to build them from treated 2x6s connected by 2x4s. The 2x6s will have Caliber 1-1/2 inch wide slicks on them (has anyone used them? Do you like them?). I'm hoping to wire up an electric hoist/winch so that my parents can easily get the GTX on and off. If anyone has any pictures of a similar project, please share.



This project's criteria is:



Must be able to pivot the ramp in and out of the water by one person (adult in their prime) at the beginning/end of the season (need to be able to lift 1/2 of the ramp).

Simplest KISS (Keep it simple stupid) method of design

Cheap materials

Must be easy to load/unload in rough water

Use of manual strength while loading/unload seadoos must be kept to a minimum (used by adults in their 70s).

I'm willing to replace the treated wood when/if it rots because the bottom will be sitting in the water. Hopefully it will last 5+ seasons.



My current plan consists of runners made from 2x6x12 treated lumber. The bottom will sit on the lake bed and the top just over the seawall. The 2x6s will sit vertically (tipped to account for deadrise) and will sit on horizontal 2x4s screwed with deck screws ever 2 feet. The runners will have Caliber 1-1/2 inch wide slicks attached to them. I'm going to start with 15 inch gaps between the runners with the ability to put more runners in the gaps if needed. Directly in front of the skis where they will be pulled up is a tall deck under which I will mount a winch/hoist. I'm hoping to use the same winch/hoist for both skis.



Does anyone have any input on this? I don't usually prefer to reinvent the wheel, but most DIY ramps I've seen like this have manual winches and seems overly complex to me.



Thanks!!!



Jim Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules