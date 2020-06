Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 sxr 800 leaking #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2004 Location Inverness Florida Age 53 Posts 150 2007 sxr 800 leaking Just bought ski just sitting in water not running water is coming in from quarter sized hole in bulkhead right above siphon bilge on battery side. It will fill engine compartment to carbs in 10 minutes. Anyone know what purpose this hole serves? There is no hose or anything in there just a hole. 2007 Sxr 800 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

