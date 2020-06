Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stx15f guage cluster dash speedometer #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2007 Location NY Posts 56 Stx15f guage cluster dash speedometer Anyone have a cluster for a 2008 stx15f? Mine is cutting out intermittently and throwing it into SLO mode when it does. If I turn the key off and then back on, it will reset (until the next cut out). Or is there a way to bypass slow mode so the ski will still run when the dash shuts off? 750sx

