Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Kawasaki 750 ZXi Engine overheated #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Phoenix Age 51 Posts 37 1998 Kawasaki 750 ZXi Engine overheated Today I made a huge mistake, I allowed my daughter and her boyfriend to go alone on my jetski. Hour later they both came back without the jetski and told me that it stalled and they left it with some people about a 1/2 a mile away. So I went there to see what was the problem and saw the jetski with fried engine, the cylinder head was black instead of green and the exhaust manifold and exhaust elbow were both well smoked. In my opinion these two lovebirds got on the sand of the shore or a sandbar and got an intake full of sand since I saw sand everywhere when I started taking the engine apart.

Now, Im planning on rebuilding the top end of the motor, but since I have not worked on the jetski engines before, I would like to find some detailed description of the process. Seloc manual is very crappy with bad pictures so if anybody could lead me in the right direction, that would be greatly appreciated. Also since the cylinder head was so black, how could I check if it was warped and if it needs milling to be reassembled later. Also which parts should I replace and which parts should I check at the machine shop?

