Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kehein 3 jet CdK jetting 750 sp in 650 sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Maine Age 25 Posts 65 Kehein 3 jet CdK jetting 750 sp in 650 sx Bought a set of carbs told they were 38s. Took apart and found 3 jets. Would anyone have a *****in setup for me. Ski has a westcoast head and coffmans pipe. 1000 above sea level. Thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules