Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Whats a clean JS440 with mods selling for these days? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 319 Whats a clean JS440 with mods selling for these days? I have a clean 440 I am considering selling. It's an 89' with 95% of the OG graphics in tact and still shiny. Paint shines too. Just ordered a fresh blue Hydroturf kit to install. Carb has been rebuilt with genuine Mikuni kit and jetted for pipe and flame arrestor. Passes a leak down and has good compression and burn pattern.



Mods:



PJS reed pipe and manifold

3* Bars

Blowsion billet finger throttle

ODI Lock on grips

Skat Trak 16 Impeller

PJS Scoop grate

PJS extended ride plate



It seems like the 440 and 550 market is hot these days. Thinking about striking while it's still hot. Whats a clean modded 440 sell for in California these days?

