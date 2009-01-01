I have a clean 440 I am considering selling. It's an 89' with 95% of the OG graphics in tact and still shiny. Paint shines too. Just ordered a fresh blue Hydroturf kit to install. Carb has been rebuilt with genuine Mikuni kit and jetted for pipe and flame arrestor. Passes a leak down and has good compression and burn pattern.
Mods:
PJS reed pipe and manifold
3* Bars
Blowsion billet finger throttle
ODI Lock on grips
Skat Trak 16 Impeller
PJS Scoop grate
PJS extended ride plate
It seems like the 440 and 550 market is hot these days. Thinking about striking while it's still hot. Whats a clean modded 440 sell for in California these days?