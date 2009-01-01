I bought this monster from a member here last summer, but due to life getting in the way and a newborn due next month, Ive decided to sell it. Sucks to see it just sit in the garage and not get used. Details of the ski are as follows....
2014 Yamaha FZR SVHO60 original hours
86.8 mph top gpsd speed
All mods were professionally installed by Deans Team and Jims Performance in Florida (best in the business). Ski has only been in salt 2-3 times and was always flushed with Salt-A-Way and detailed afterwards. Crazy powerful machine, but still very comfortable. Can easily cruise all day and not be fatigued.
The hull has minimal scratches and is close to showroom condition. The whole ski (and trailer) has been ceramic coated which makes clean up easy and it stays looking great!
Mods include:
New Upgraded Supercharger Clutch
Deans Team Intercooler
RIVA Rear Exhaust
RIVA Free Flow Exhaust
RIVA Race Waterbox
R&D Intake Grate
Solas 13/20 Impellor
RIVA Ribbon Delete
RIVA Power Filter
WORX Sponsons
RIVA O2 Sensor Kit
RIVA Stage 1 Cooling
Jims Performance Ride Plate
It also has a Candoo Pro GPS speedo for 100% accuracy compared to the factory speedo wheel.
Also included is a brand new black trailer (is a model year 2016 I believe, but was a leftover), most oem parts, and one xl life vest. Registration is good through the end of the year, so just buy it and ride!
If you want a high quality SVHO FZR that had a meticulous owner, then this is your ski and you will not be disappointed. There has been nearly $20,000 invested between parts & labor. Buy this turn-key FZR, save $$$, and be the king of the water this summer! This thing screams and is super fast, there is nothing that will touch it.
I DONT need to sell it, I just dont have much time to ride it (put approx 6 hours on it last summer). Saying that, I am not giving it away. Still under Yamaha Y.E.S. Transferable warranty until 6/27/20.
Im asking $12,000 obo w/trailer. Can deliver within reasonable distance, meet half way, etc. I am located in Whiteford, MD
Call/text/email is fine
443-243-9769
dmaranto3@gmail.com