2014 Yamaha FZR **60 Hours**

I bought this monster from a member here last summer, but due to life getting in the way and a newborn due next month, Ive decided to sell it. Sucks to see it just sit in the garage and not get used. Details of the ski are as follows....



2014 Yamaha FZR SVHO 60 original hours

86.8 mph top gpsd speed



All mods were professionally installed by Deans Team and Jims Performance in Florida (best in the business). Ski has only been in salt 2-3 times and was always flushed with Salt-A-Way and detailed afterwards. Crazy powerful machine, but still very comfortable. Can easily cruise all day and not be fatigued.



The hull has minimal scratches and is close to showroom condition. The whole ski (and trailer) has been ceramic coated which makes clean up easy and it stays looking great!





Mods include:



New Upgraded Supercharger Clutch

Deans Team Intercooler

RIVA Rear Exhaust

RIVA Free Flow Exhaust

RIVA Race Waterbox

R&D Intake Grate

Solas 13/20 Impellor

RIVA Ribbon Delete

RIVA Power Filter

WORX Sponsons

RIVA O2 Sensor Kit

RIVA Stage 1 Cooling

Jims Performance Ride Plate



It also has a Candoo Pro GPS speedo for 100% accuracy compared to the factory speedo wheel.





Also included is a brand new black trailer (is a model year 2016 I believe, but was a leftover), most oem parts, and one xl life vest. Registration is good through the end of the year, so just buy it and ride!





If you want a high quality SVHO FZR that had a meticulous owner, then this is your ski and you will not be disappointed. There has been nearly $20,000 invested between parts & labor. Buy this turn-key FZR, save $$$, and be the king of the water this summer! This thing screams and is super fast, there is nothing that will touch it.



I DONT need to sell it, I just dont have much time to ride it (put approx 6 hours on it last summer). Saying that, I am not giving it away. Still under Yamaha Y.E.S. Transferable warranty until 6/27/20.





Im asking $12,000 obo w/trailer. Can deliver within reasonable distance, meet half way, etc. I am located in Whiteford, MD







Call/text/email is fine



443-243-9769

dmaranto3@gmail.com 2005 GP1300R

- D-Plate

- Stepped Sponsons

- R&D 1200 Intake Grate

- R&D "Jim's Performance" Modded Ride Plate

- Sealed Pump Shoe

- 13/19 Solas Impeller



Updated Speeds Coming Soon



