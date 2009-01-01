 Pjs 38mm kehin taborboard recuircuited carb
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:31 PM #1
    Timothys
    Timothys is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    33
    Posts
    178
    Blog Entries
    1

    Pjs 38mm kehin taborboard recuircuited carb

    Has 4 tanks of gas and saltwater use 650sx kawasaki

    So it's not brandnew looking but it good overall shape as soon as salt touches anything some of the paint is flaking on the carb
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:32 PM #2
    Timothys
    Timothys is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    33
    Posts
    178
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Pjs 38mm kehin taborboard recuircuited carb

    I haven't looked at the carb in while but most of it like new if l remember correctly
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:32 PM #3
    Timothys
    Timothys is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    33
    Posts
    178
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Pjs 38mm kehin taborboard recuircuited carb

    110 plus shipping which should be no more than 7 bucks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 