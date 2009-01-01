Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetski Solutions - Unresponsive and carburetor rebuild failure #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2010 Location Woburn, MA Age 31 Posts 96 Jetski Solutions - Unresponsive and carburetor rebuild failure I'm happy to provide any and all communications between myself and Jetski Solutions.



In March of last year (2019) I had Jetski Solutions rebuild the carb to my 2009 SXR 800. This was a carb i bought new and had been running since 2015. I also had work done to the ebox at that time. Both invoices were paid in March 2019. The carb was one of several issues i was dealing with last year, and unfortunately I was never able to get the jet ski running reliably. Due to this, the jet ski was basically not run at all last year.



In May of this year I was finally able to wrench on the ski and resolve all the issues, the main of which was a failed kill switch; however, i still was still not able to get the jet ski to run reliably. Below is an excerpt from one of my emails to Jetski Solutions:

Good afternoon. I wanted to revisit our previous conversation. Would it be possible to reach one of you on the phone? I'm hoping a quick conversation might help diagnose the issue.





Last year we had you rebuild the carburetor and fix the ebox grommets on my 2010 SXR-800. As part of this, the spark plug wires were replace. Since then we have not been able to get the jetski up and running. I think i might be running into a fuel starvation issue (or similar) as the jetski is running on 1 cylinder most of the time before stalling out. Below is a more detailed description of the issue and troubleshooting steps I have taken.





Issue: The jetski is unable to run for more than 5-10 seconds of operation in either the water, on land with a hose, or on land without a hose. To start the engine I use the choke as normal. One or both cylinders may function before the engine stalls. Giving throttle will help it idle longer or rev the engine. In the water the ski will respond in one of 3 ways. Accelerate normally, 'accelerate' on 1 cylinder, or bog down and stall.



Trouble shooting steps taken:

... ...



During this time over 2 weeks, I sent 4 emails and 1 message through their website.



