|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
WTB: 550/750 conversion parts wanted!!!!
Well I have pulled the 750 out of my SS and looking to put into my 550 hull. So i have motor and all electronics. I also have the conversion plate.
Who has all my other parts i need? can anyone help?
I want get it in the water PLEASE HELP!!!
-
Re: WTB: 550/750 conversion parts wanted!!!!
Have a 20 degree 550sx skat prop I’ll sell. If you have a 550sx pump and are interested...PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)
- jlunde
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules