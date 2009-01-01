 WTB: 550/750 conversion parts wanted!!!!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:50 AM #1
    superdon01
    superdon01 is offline
    PWCToday Regular superdon01's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    evansville, wi
    Posts
    77

    Cool WTB: 550/750 conversion parts wanted!!!!

    Well I have pulled the 750 out of my SS and looking to put into my 550 hull. So i have motor and all electronics. I also have the conversion plate.

    Who has all my other parts i need? can anyone help?

    I want get it in the water PLEASE HELP!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:26 AM #2
    candysucker
    candysucker is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    268

    Re: WTB: 550/750 conversion parts wanted!!!!

    Have a 20 degree 550sx skat prop I’ll sell. If you have a 550sx pump and are interested...PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. jlunde

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 