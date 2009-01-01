Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2014 Superjet low compression in one cylinder... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Connecticut Posts 68 2014 Superjet low compression in one cylinder... Hello, seriously regretting buying this ski.. With the list of mods below, what kind of regular maintence do I have to do. I have 135 compression in one cylinder and 185 in the other, what do I do. At the end of last summer it was nearly melting the spark plugs in the rear cylinder, and now the cylinder with the low compression is the opposite. I didn't want to deal with it last summer so I let it sit with the problem, and now I'm getting this low compression. What can I do. Please help!! Thank You!!!!



Factory b pipe

Msd enhancer

Zero lighten fly wheel

H20 water box

Taper bored 38mm carbs

Prok flame arrestors

pistons tpe 1105 with billet cylinders Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules