2014 Superjet low compression in one cylinder...
Hello, seriously regretting buying this ski.. With the list of mods below, what kind of regular maintence do I have to do. I have 135 compression in one cylinder and 185 in the other, what do I do. At the end of last summer it was nearly melting the spark plugs in the rear cylinder, and now the cylinder with the low compression is the opposite. I didn't want to deal with it last summer so I let it sit with the problem, and now I'm getting this low compression. What can I do. Please help!! Thank You!!!!
Factory b pipe
Msd enhancer
Zero lighten fly wheel
H20 water box
Taper bored 38mm carbs
Prok flame arrestors
pistons tpe 1105 with billet cylinders
