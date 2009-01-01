 Buckshot carb experts?.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 09:46 PM #1
    silverstrk65
    silverstrk65 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Stevens Point WI
    Age
    47
    Posts
    2

    Buckshot carb experts?.

    Hey guys. Last season I picked my 96 XP. Already had a spec 2 pipe with water injection. Flame arestors and a solas x/o impeller. This year Im adding a buckshot rotary cover and buckshot 46s. ADA head(175 psi domes) and a msd enchancer. The carbs look amazingly clean and no play in the shafts. Theyre in nice shape but I pulled them apart to check jetting and pop off before I installed them. The high jet is 120. Low is 105. Pop off is 20-22lbs on one and the other wont hold pressure. So my question is these carbs take specific parts?? Seem like it uses regular style mikuni parts. Does jetting seem ok for a baseline? Pop off seem ok(?)besides figuring out why the one carb is leaking air.
    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:59 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,964

    Re: Buckshot carb experts?.

    Pic of carbs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:04 PM #3
    silverstrk65
    silverstrk65 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Stevens Point WI
    Age
    47
    Posts
    2

    Re: Buckshot carb experts?.

    5DB1E0BF-B991-4CB3-A268-4D8F82DFD85B.jpeg
    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Pic of carbs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 