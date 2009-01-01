|
|
-
Buckshot carb experts?.
Hey guys. Last season I picked my 96 XP. Already had a spec 2 pipe with water injection. Flame arestors and a solas x/o impeller. This year Im adding a buckshot rotary cover and buckshot 46s. ADA head(175 psi domes) and a msd enchancer. The carbs look amazingly clean and no play in the shafts. Theyre in nice shape but I pulled them apart to check jetting and pop off before I installed them. The high jet is 120. Low is 105. Pop off is 20-22lbs on one and the other wont hold pressure. So my question is these carbs take specific parts?? Seem like it uses regular style mikuni parts. Does jetting seem ok for a baseline? Pop off seem ok(?)besides figuring out why the one carb is leaking air.
Thanks.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Buckshot carb experts?.
-
Re: Buckshot carb experts?.
5DB1E0BF-B991-4CB3-A268-4D8F82DFD85B.jpeg
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
Pic of carbs.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules