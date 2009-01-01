Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Buckshot carb experts?. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Stevens Point WI Age 47 Posts 2 Buckshot carb experts?. Hey guys. Last season I picked my 96 XP. Already had a spec 2 pipe with water injection. Flame arestors and a solas x/o impeller. This year Im adding a buckshot rotary cover and buckshot 46s. ADA head(175 psi domes) and a msd enchancer. The carbs look amazingly clean and no play in the shafts. Theyre in nice shape but I pulled them apart to check jetting and pop off before I installed them. The high jet is 120. Low is 105. Pop off is 20-22lbs on one and the other wont hold pressure. So my question is these carbs take specific parts?? Seem like it uses regular style mikuni parts. Does jetting seem ok for a baseline? Pop off seem ok(?)besides figuring out why the one carb is leaking air.

Thanks.

post replies You may not post attachments

