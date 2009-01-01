Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Latch on hood 2017 VX Cruiser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 29 Latch on hood 2017 VX Cruiser Hi all, need minor assistance plz. The latch spring fell off inside the hood between the outside and inside shell and the latch does not snap back in place. Manually by pushing the latch down it appears to lock ok. A few questions.

Is this something I should be concerned about since it still closes by pushing the knob down instead of it automatically latching? the ski is still under the YES warranty, would this be covered under warranty and should I even bother getting it fixed? Could it be fixed easily by me? Again it still locks by pushing the knob down and doesnt pull up after pulling on it. Thanks in advance!!

