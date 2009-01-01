Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 720 Seadoo Pistons Wossner or Pro-X #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location ME Age 56 Posts 4 720 Seadoo Pistons Wossner or Pro-X Rebuilding engine needs 1.0 mm OS pistons, stock motor. Which brand has better longevity ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,962 Re: 720 Seadoo Pistons Wossner or Pro-X either or six of one half a dozen of the other.



