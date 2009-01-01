 720 Seadoo Pistons Wossner or Pro-X
  Today, 06:09 PM #1
    mejetski2000
    mejetski2000 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    ME
    Age
    56
    Posts
    4

    720 Seadoo Pistons Wossner or Pro-X

    Rebuilding engine needs 1.0 mm OS pistons, stock motor. Which brand has better longevity ?
  Today, 06:59 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,962

    Re: 720 Seadoo Pistons Wossner or Pro-X

    either or six of one half a dozen of the other.

    Wossner is def coming out !!
