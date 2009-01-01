|
720 Seadoo Pistons Wossner or Pro-X
Rebuilding engine needs 1.0 mm OS pistons, stock motor. Which brand has better longevity ?
Re: 720 Seadoo Pistons Wossner or Pro-X
either or six of one half a dozen of the other.
Wossner is def coming out !!
