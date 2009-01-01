Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Kawasaki ts650 jetski - engine repair #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Bydgoszcz - Poland Age 30 Posts 2 1994 Kawasaki ts650 jetski - engine repair Hi guys



I got all the parts. Will send it over to fit new rods and bearing, balancing etc..



But...I really need a service manual. I got the owners, as well as service manual for x2. But I would like to have one for ts 650 1994. Any chance that some if you got one ?



Thanks a lot ! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules