Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: Intake Grate for 95 Yamaha Wave Raider 701 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 41 Posts 395 WTB: Intake Grate for 95 Yamaha Wave Raider 701 Hello, Im looking for an Intake Grate for my 1995 Yamaha WaveRaider 701...

I just bought this second one for my wife and its bone stock besides the pro-tec ride plate...

Please let me know, Im ready to buy...

Thanks!

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,026 Re: WTB: Intake Grate for 95 Yamaha Wave Raider 701 I got a '94 purple hull Raider I'm parting. It had a Coffman pipe, maybe it has a nice grate. I'll check it out. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,079 Re: WTB: Intake Grate for 95 Yamaha Wave Raider 701 If myself does not have one I do , they fit raiders , ventures , all gps , big obnoxious lookin part with shoe included , mine is R&D

