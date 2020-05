Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Solenoid problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Virginia Age 77 Posts 16 Solenoid problem Does anybody have problems with a new erratic starter solenoid. It will energize the pistons without plugs but not with the plugs installed. Tried direct to the starter and works OK. Battery is OK. Any ideas? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,211 Re: Solenoid problem Sounds like maybe you have a voltage loss. Check with a multi meter, start at the battery, then to both sides of the start relay, and then down to the starter.



We have personally had issues with aftermarket relays, if that is what you have, I would say that is your issue.



Typically slow cranking is a starter problem BUT if you have bypassed the start relay, and it cranks fine, I Would say your starter is good.

