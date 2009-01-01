Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Super Newbie from MN #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Minnesota Posts 1 Super Newbie from MN Hi all,



Super Newbie from MN here. I say "super newbie" because I have been on a lake and had boats for more than 50 years but have NEVER been on a PWC.



Last fall I picked up a 1996 Sea-Doo XP 800 with intentions of using the power unit in a boat. Want to run it a bit first to be sure it is a worthy donor. Problem is, it is dead. More on that in a different thread once I figure out best place for that.



Being a super newbie, I have a ton of questions. Where is best place to learn about these machines?



Also, any pointers on aluminum mini jet boats?



Thanks,



