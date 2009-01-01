|
|
-
Super Newbie from MN
Hi all,
Super Newbie from MN here. I say "super newbie" because I have been on a lake and had boats for more than 50 years but have NEVER been on a PWC.
Last fall I picked up a 1996 Sea-Doo XP 800 with intentions of using the power unit in a boat. Want to run it a bit first to be sure it is a worthy donor. Problem is, it is dead. More on that in a different thread once I figure out best place for that.
Being a super newbie, I have a ton of questions. Where is best place to learn about these machines?
Also, any pointers on aluminum mini jet boats?
Thanks,
Denny
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Depami
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules