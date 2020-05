Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 05 SXR start/stop issues. #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 36 Posts 1,201 05 SXR start/stop issues. My SXR stop button does not work and neither does pulling the lanyard.. I have seen a couple other threads on this, but never a resolution. Starts fine.. all connections look good, I opened the ebox and all looks good.



Any help would be great. Really dont want to buy a CDI if that is not the issue.. The ski runs great! just does not stop/ turn off 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

93 Waveblaster Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Aspepsyuploams Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules