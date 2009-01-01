|
Sbn44 on JS550SX reed valve motor
Any on here fitted an SBN44 to a reed valve 550? How do you do it? Id be interested in buying a manifold fo this if anybodys got one.
Re: Sbn44 on JS550SX reed valve motor
Unicorn anymore , and expensive , but you are doing the right thing
