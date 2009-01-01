 Sbn44 on JS550SX reed valve motor
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:34 PM #1
    ad550
    ad550 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie ad550's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    11

    Sbn44 on JS550SX reed valve motor

    Any on here fitted an SBN44 to a reed valve 550? How do you do it? Id be interested in buying a manifold fo this if anybodys got one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:05 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,076

    Re: Sbn44 on JS550SX reed valve motor

    Unicorn anymore , and expensive , but you are doing the right thing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)

  1. ad550,
  2. Bionic racing

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 