What's up with these things. We never had such nonsense on our 440 and 550's.
Are we trying to turn a Jetski into a boat? That seems like the trend ever since the 70's now. Look at that SXR1500 thingy, OMG I seen one in person awhile back and was WTH is going on with world these days. I suppose they make tubbies and sponsons for a sxr1500 too..lmao A sit down with a handle pole.. Does it come with a drink holder too?!?

Damn Whippersnatchers!