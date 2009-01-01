Machine had water in oil last fall from what I was told by PO was submersion (drain plugs left out). Flushed oil out about 7 times. Took it out for a run before storing for winter. No problems and no trace of water.

Stored for winter without issue, had it out all last weekend without issue - no trace of water in oil. It's been up on a lift all week long since and before I started it yesterday I checked the machine and there is water in the oil and oil in the bilge.

So confused. I have not gone through it in detail but the first things that come to mind are oil cooler 'and' pto seal.

What are your experiences?