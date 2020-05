Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Poor Boy Ocean Pro Nozzle with a twist #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Alaska Posts 2 Poor Boy Ocean Pro Nozzle with a twist I donít post much but I thought I would share some pictures of my modified stock nozzle. With the whole Covid 19 situation, I had a little time on my hands to do some welding/machining. I should be able to change nozzle inserts in about 5-10 mins at the lake. I started with a few different sizes and I can always make different ones if want. I was also able to modify my FX1 nozzle to accept the same inserts (ie: the large sizes). Inserts were tapered bored at 1.8 degrees reduction. Attached Images 1AB50F38-E446-4303-8025-44581F9AF13C.jpeg (2.08 MB, 2 views)

1AB50F38-E446-4303-8025-44581F9AF13C.jpeg (2.08 MB, 2 views) 804509FA-172B-4414-8285-1A5226CB4626.jpeg (2.75 MB, 2 views)

804509FA-172B-4414-8285-1A5226CB4626.jpeg (2.75 MB, 2 views) CAE71F94-9626-4871-B08D-370002509948.jpeg (2.07 MB, 1 views)

CAE71F94-9626-4871-B08D-370002509948.jpeg (2.07 MB, 1 views) AA8F43DF-6B74-4882-BB00-5D2D8572F7D0.jpeg (2.31 MB, 2 views)

AA8F43DF-6B74-4882-BB00-5D2D8572F7D0.jpeg (2.31 MB, 2 views) FD84F26F-FE62-4746-977A-89C0EF31AB18.jpeg (2.64 MB, 2 views)

FD84F26F-FE62-4746-977A-89C0EF31AB18.jpeg (2.64 MB, 2 views) 131AB5DC-3061-4D11-9ABD-9A969C1B594C.jpeg (2.11 MB, 3 views)

131AB5DC-3061-4D11-9ABD-9A969C1B594C.jpeg (2.11 MB, 3 views) 5A34DC8C-531C-4529-92C7-CE0EB8569B7B.jpeg (2.47 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules