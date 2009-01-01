Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Possibly blown motor in my 92 750 SX. Video inside, looking for some input! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 34 Possibly blown motor in my 92 750 SX. Video inside, looking for some input! Hey everyone,



I put my ski in the water today and ran it around for about 20 minutes flawlessly.



about two hours later I left the dock again (so the motor was cold), and all of a sudden the ski seemed to go into limp mode. Obviously there was a problem, but I figured it was overheating. In order to confirm my suspicion, I bypassed the safety solenoid figuring it would run fine (albeit hot).



It didn’t, however. It ran the same (poorly).



Looking back, I may have felt a thunk just before the ski wouldn’t run right (which I initially thought was limp mode).



I pulled the ski up on the dock and took the attached video so you folks could get a grasp on the situation and maybe have some input.



For the record, the carb was rebuilt with oem parts, however, my compression was low when I checked a week or so ago (def on the low end of spec).



Another thing to note. My spark plugs were extremely loose when I pulled off the hood. You can see oil blowby on the head. Just wanted to include all pertinent informations

