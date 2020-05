Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory front Pipe for Kawasaki (head pipe only) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Age 38 Posts 150 Factory front Pipe for Kawasaki (head pipe only) So my original Mariner factory head pipe cracked this last weekend and my ski has never run so bad in itís history. Had my brother tow me in on his SXR1500 which was crap. Needless to say Iím in desperate need of a head pipe. I called Factory exhaust and they wonít answer or return my call. Please let me know what you have and condition. Thanks Mike 🤬 93 X2 with 750 SP / worxs ported #22 cylinder 190psi green stock head

SXR I40ís w/ Toisets

03 Sxr cdi

Sbt crank

boysen dual stage reeds

skat 7 with 1Ē spacer trim nozzle jetsport cone

west coast deep grate / ocean pro finned ride plate

Factory head pipe/ yamaha B chamber

jetsport port matched exhaust manifold

2Ē TRD waterbox and 95 x2 exhaust outlet and hoses

