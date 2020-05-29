|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
How do I make a gasket?
I have a Protec dry pipe in a square nose with 701. It was running pretty good last year (1st year with it), although seemed a little under powered for a 701. This year seemed weak. A bolt was missing from the exhaust manifold to the elbow to the dry pipe. Even when I put it back in, there was still a slight exhaust leak and the bolt doesn't want to stay in even with blue thread lock. There is no gasket between the manifold and the elbow.
I first tried RTV and it blew instantly.
I then bought some gasket maker from Autozone that has sheets of cork/rubber, rubber/cellulose, and rubber/fiber. I made one with the rubber/fiber material. It blew after 5 minutes.
So, why would there not be a gasket there originally? Is there not supposed to be one?
Does anybody make a gasket for this?
If not, or if it's fine just making my own again, what's the best material to use? The sheets I have are cork/rubber, rubber/cellulose, rubber/fiber (which blew). Maybe rubber/cellulose is better...
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Jet Cowboy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules