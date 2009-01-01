Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Jb weld or some other epoxy for 650sx pump wear ring #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 172 Jb weld or some other epoxy for 650sx pump wear ring Anyone ever tried this. Skim coat the inside of the pump with epoxy. Then turn it down to the correct clearance on a lathe. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,938 Re: Jb weld or some other epoxy for 650sx pump wear ring Ive never seen it, but as strong as jb weld is I doubt it would hold up. You can see, even though aluminum is soft, jb weld is much softer.



#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 172 Re: Jb weld or some other epoxy for 650sx pump wear ring I am not sure you understand what I mean. Sea doo uses a plastic wear ring. Although I am aware some plastics like delrin are extremely tough. I would be concerned with the adhesion when so thin. Maybe some other epoxy. In any event may be forced to try it some day. Just thinking out load. #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,938 Re: Jb weld or some other epoxy for 650sx pump wear ring I didn’t mean to sound like it’s a bad idea, I doubt a pump produces that much pressure, I’m

Sure if the surface was prepared properly, like cutting back to fresh metal on the lathe, so that a thicker application could be applied, and then cutting back that thicker application... and if I’m reading the data right I might have been wrong, the “hardness” is actually Close to aluminum. And you are right, I didn’t even think about the plastic ones that seadoo uses.





