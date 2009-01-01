 ISO Hooker 9/16 cutback for a 650 or a 750 I can cut
  Today, 08:19 AM #1
    Hydro-Mike
    ISO Hooker 9/16 cutback for a 650 or a 750 I can cut

    Just like the title says , looking for a hooker lol. lmk what you have.
  Today, 10:34 AM #2
    Austin1goss
    Re: ISO Hooker 9/16 cutback for a 650 or a 750 I can cut

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=491522
  Today, 10:35 AM #3
    Austin1goss
    Re: ISO Hooker 9/16 cutback for a 650 or a 750 I can cut

    I know it's not exactly what you were looking for but pretty close I stumbled across it yesterday dont know if it's still around
