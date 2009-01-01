 1995 Kawasaki stand up jet ski 750 SXI
    1995 Kawasaki stand up jet ski 750 SXI

    Kawasaki jet ski 750SXI 1995 Very clean ski. Kawasaki candy lime green. Finger throttle, new start/stop switch with kill lanyard, primer kit, new grips, crank case block off cover, oil pump block off cover, a/m intake filter, new fuel lines and hoses, motor was just freshen up. All new seals and gaskets, new engine cover seal, R&D intake grate, Blowsion pump cone. Starts up first time and run awesome!

    $2,500

    Located in Lake Anna, Virginia

    Contact Barry cell 703-928-7462
