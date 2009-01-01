Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Kawasaki stand up jet ski 750 SXI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location VA Posts 1 1995 Kawasaki stand up jet ski 750 SXI Kawasaki jet ski 750SXI 1995 Very clean ski. Kawasaki candy lime green. Finger throttle, new start/stop switch with kill lanyard, primer kit, new grips, crank case block off cover, oil pump block off cover, a/m intake filter, new fuel lines and hoses, motor was just freshen up. All new seals and gaskets, new engine cover seal, R&D intake grate, Blowsion pump cone. Starts up first time and run awesome!



$2,500



Located in Lake Anna, Virginia



Contact Barry cell 703-928-7462

