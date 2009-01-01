 2000 Gtx 787 RFI running weak.
    2000 Gtx 787 RFI running weak.

    Evening all. Rebuilt engine crank up. Bored .5mm over. New injectors last year. Broken in with 3 oz seadoo oil for about 5 gallons per builder's requirement for 1 yr warranty.

    Fresh rec fuel. Cleaned out oily gas down to a few ounces. New plugs. Raves cut and verified.

    Laking power off line compared to original motor and down about 2-3 hundred rpm wot.

    Was told to verify rotary valve timing. Already did tps reset with candoo. 145mag and 141 pto compression.

    If the rotary valve timing was retarded a couple degrees could this cause the loss in power?

    Also verified fuel pressure but will check again.
    Re: 2000 Gtx 787 RFI running weak.

    New beefy rectifier and battery. Also not really easy to start have to hold throttle open a bit but did this before rebuild too.
