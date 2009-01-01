Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 Gtx 787 RFI running weak. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location Dearborn, Michigan Age 49 Posts 57 2000 Gtx 787 RFI running weak. Evening all. Rebuilt engine crank up. Bored .5mm over. New injectors last year. Broken in with 3 oz seadoo oil for about 5 gallons per builder's requirement for 1 yr warranty.



Fresh rec fuel. Cleaned out oily gas down to a few ounces. New plugs. Raves cut and verified.



Laking power off line compared to original motor and down about 2-3 hundred rpm wot.



Was told to verify rotary valve timing. Already did tps reset with candoo. 145mag and 141 pto compression.



If the rotary valve timing was retarded a couple degrees could this cause the loss in power?



New beefy rectifier and battery. Also not really easy to start have to hold throttle open a bit but did this before rebuild too.

