Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Yamaha GP760 - Grinding Stop After Start-Up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Nebraska Posts 3 1998 Yamaha GP760 - Grinding Stop After Start-Up Last season while riding my 1998 Yamaha GP760 was on the lake and the engine cut out spontaneously, wouldnt start or turn over. After checking to see if i sucked something up and a tow back to the boat ramp... nothing. Once we got it back to the garage we started it back up and ran for 3 seconds but would come to an immediate stop, including a loud harsh sounds (Grinding or immediate halting). After sitting all winter i was able to get them to run for 10-15 seconds with immediately giving gas and not idling but still came to a halting stop.



Thought my impeller was jaming up or the jet housing bearings where binding up as i noticed a crack in my jet cone, could be rusted and not greased... but i have a video of it spinning freely.



Other thought was my idle speed was messed up since i was able to keep it running with throttle... nope still cuts off at 10-15 seconds with throttle. I have videos just can figure it out, going to check fuel lines and last but not least the carb, but unless someone has any other ideas ??? afraid to start it up any more than i have to due to the sounds it makes.



FYI my GP800 is running like a champ and no issues... might be time to throw in the towel next season and just wrench on one jetski !

