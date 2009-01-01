Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Shipping a ski? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 260 Shipping a ski? I've seen old thread (5+ years old) around this, but wanted to revisit.



I'm interested in buying a hull located in Orange County and having it shipped to Portland, OR. What companies have folks used for lowest cost & best quality care? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,936 Re: Shipping a ski? Uship. I shipped an x-2 from Florida to Arkansas for 250 bucks.





