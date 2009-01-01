Thread: Shipping a ski?

|
Shipping a ski?
I've seen old thread (5+ years old) around this, but wanted to revisit.
I'm interested in buying a hull located in Orange County and having it shipped to Portland, OR. What companies have folks used for lowest cost & best quality care?
Top Dog
Re: Shipping a ski?
Uship. I shipped an x-2 from Florida to Arkansas for 250 bucks.
