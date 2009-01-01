 Shipping a ski?
Thread: Shipping a ski?

  Today, 11:24 AM
    candysucker
    candysucker is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    260

    Shipping a ski?

    I've seen old thread (5+ years old) around this, but wanted to revisit.

    I'm interested in buying a hull located in Orange County and having it shipped to Portland, OR. What companies have folks used for lowest cost & best quality care?
  Today, 11:39 AM
    jobrown
    jobrown is online now
    Top Dog jobrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Little Rock, AR
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,936

    Re: Shipping a ski?

    Uship. I shipped an x-2 from Florida to Arkansas for 250 bucks.



