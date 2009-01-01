 02 STX-R Carb Manifold Question
    02 STX-R Carb Manifold Question

    Heya all,

    Trying to get some info around ideas for an intake manifold / adapter that will allow me to put any after market carburetors on an STX-R. I cant find any off the shelf brackets that will work, all of them are out of stock / no longer being made. But am starting to wonder if I could get another one thats close and make it work. So far I am looking at two different options, but trying to figure out if it will work.

    1.) Get the KA-1101 adapter and cut it into 3 individual pieces. I was told this might fit / work on the 1200 motor, the only issue would be spacing between the cylinders for the 1100 VS 1200. (So I have been told, but he was not 100% on this.)
    https://shop.pwcxtreme.com/DASA-KAWA...LD-KA-1101.htm

    2.) Get these adapters, ADPT-K. See if I can get them to fit on my OEM intake manifold the OEM carbs attach to.
    https://shop.pwcxtreme.com/WATCON-KE...TER-ADPT-K.htm

    Any advice on what might work would be much appreciated on this one. Really want to get some aftermarket carbs on this STX-R
    Last edited by McNinja; Today at 10:52 AM.
