Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 STX-R Carb Manifold Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location San Antonio, Tx Posts 10 02 STX-R Carb Manifold Question Heya all,



Trying to get some info around ideas for an intake manifold / adapter that will allow me to put any after market carburetors on an STX-R. I cant find any off the shelf brackets that will work, all of them are out of stock / no longer being made. But am starting to wonder if I could get another one thats close and make it work. So far I am looking at two different options, but trying to figure out if it will work.



1.) Get the KA-1101 adapter and cut it into 3 individual pieces. I was told this might fit / work on the 1200 motor, the only issue would be spacing between the cylinders for the 1100 VS 1200. (So I have been told, but he was not 100% on this.)

https://shop.pwcxtreme.com/DASA-KAWA...LD-KA-1101.htm



2.) Get these adapters, ADPT-K. See if I can get them to fit on my OEM intake manifold the OEM carbs attach to.

https://shop.pwcxtreme.com/WATCON-KE...TER-ADPT-K.htm



Any advice on what might work would be much appreciated on this one. Really want to get some aftermarket carbs on this STX-R Last edited by McNinja; Today at 10:52 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) McNinja Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules