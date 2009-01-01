Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 SXR 900- Sell or Trade- Twin Cities Minnesota #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Prior Lake, MN Posts 71 2005 SXR 900- Sell or Trade- Twin Cities Minnesota looking to sell or trade my 2005 SXR with a 900 in it. Really clean swap done by the previous owner, it rips. I don't ride it as much as i'd like to, so looking for something different to just cruise on.

pretty stock 900 motor setup, really reliable.

some hull goodies, carbon fiber gas cap and exhaust tip. Pole spring has a little riser on it to make it tighter which is nice. rear sponsons really keep it planted in the corners. Drain plug in the back has been sealed. Has good turf with a little duck tail built in. Aftermarket waterbox, can't recall what brand it is. The only thing I can think of that it needs is a choke cable, since the original one was too short. some scratches and dings in the graphics, but doesn't seem like they've gotten through the graphics to the gelcoat. have a cover for it that's got 2 holes in it, about 1-2 inches in diameter.



Reg is current and in my name. Send me a message if you have additional questions I can answer.



located in the twin cities, Minnesota.



looking for a stock RN SJ in terms of trade.

IMG_1932.JPG (5.78 MB, 3 views) IMG_1927.JPG (5.85 MB, 2 views)

IMG_1927.JPG (5.85 MB, 2 views) IMG_1933.JPG (5.81 MB, 2 views)

IMG_1933.JPG (5.81 MB, 2 views) IMG_1934.JPG (5.96 MB, 2 views)

Last edited by MitchInMN; Today at 10:47 AM .

2005 SXR 900

1998 750sxi pro

1994 750sx

