JS550 to 750 Rear Exhaust Conversion

Currently preparing to do a rear exhaust conversion on my js550->750 swap and I need to know the proper tube size to run.



I am also looking for input on stainless vs aluminum vs fiberglass tube for the tube inside the tray. My primary concern is corrosion so I am leaning towards stainless or fiberglass.



Finally, do I need to run a "trap" in the tray walls to keep water from backing up or can I run a straight section of tube and run an inverted u-bend inside the hull?







I am still in the process of deciding on what type of sound suppression I will run. I like the square style waterboxes that the superjet guys run, seems to package nicely. I also like the cost and simplicity of running a resonator but I don't want to go deaf.



With a waterbox, it seems like I could get away with not running a trap but I don't want to lock the motor or suck water in while cranking.



I Played around with some PVC today and it looks like 2-1/4" will fit with room to spare.



My proposed route is:



Straight out of the stinger cone into a 90 vertical bend up under the pole mount, into a u bend, back down into a 90 and straight into the resonator, then out the back.



Input or opinions?



Sean

1590503309343.png

Trap inside Tray:

Cleaner Install, takes up less space, more glass work required to fit trap into foam. I am not planning on doing any tray mods just yet.





1590503419316.png

Trap inside Bay

Messier inside engine bay, takes up more space in rear of compartment, easier install, no extra cutting required, just run hole saw front and back then punch foam out.

The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.









2004 Kawi-Doo

2001 Toyota Tundra

1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

