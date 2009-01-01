Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 650 Engine Overheating #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Jersey City, NJ Posts 1 Yamaha 650 Engine Overheating Hi all, looking for some advice. I bought a 92 Yamaha VXR 650. I rebuilt the carb and took it out on the water. Well, it overheated and lots of smoke was coming from the engine compartment. It turned out the smoke was from the water hose melting against the hot engine. Photos attached. So is the engine kaput? Or is my next step to take apart the jet pump and impeller and engine head to see if there is a blockage? There was no water inside the ski after the water hose melted so I'm thinking water wasn't getting into the engine in the first place to cool it. Sorry for the ignorance but I'm a newbie. Thanks.IMG_1381.jpgIMG_1382.jpgIMG_1384.jpgIMG_1387.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

