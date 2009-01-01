|
|
-
Is my js550 stock?
I took my 87 js550 (new ski to me) out on water for first time this season and was shocked at how fast it was.. I gps tracked it at a max of 38mph. I haven't torn apart the motor yet, all I see is a Coffmans pipe and waterbox. Is this average for a stock 550 motor to go this fast?
Thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests)
- 89jetmate
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules