 650 Wiring Help!
    650 Wiring Help!

    Well I have a bit of a Frankenstein setup, with a new stator and coil from the google machine, all of which don't match up with my stock setup. A little help on what goes where would go a long way!

    From the Stator I have these four, the browns are simple enough, but the blue is new, and theres a few extras that I am having trouble matching up with the wiring diagrams in my manual.
    IMG_5284.JPG

    From the new coil, again this has an extra wire, and different colors.
    IMG_5285.JPG

    Black and white from the original start stop switch.
    IMG_5286.JPG

    The original wires from the regulator/rectifier.
    IMG_5287.JPG
