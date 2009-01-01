Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Wiring Help! #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,935 650 Wiring Help! Well I have a bit of a Frankenstein setup, with a new stator and coil from the google machine, all of which don't match up with my stock setup. A little help on what goes where would go a long way!



From the Stator I have these four, the browns are simple enough, but the blue is new, and theres a few extras that I am having trouble matching up with the wiring diagrams in my manual.

IMG_5284.JPG



From the new coil, again this has an extra wire, and different colors.

IMG_5285.JPG



Black and white from the original start stop switch.

IMG_5286.JPG



The original wires from the regulator/rectifier.

IMG_5287.JPG Last edited by jobrown; Today at 07:57 PM .





