|
|
-
Top Dog
650 Wiring Help!
Well I have a bit of a Frankenstein setup, with a new stator and coil from the google machine, all of which don't match up with my stock setup. A little help on what goes where would go a long way!
From the Stator I have these four, the browns are simple enough, but the blue is new, and theres a few extras that I am having trouble matching up with the wiring diagrams in my manual.
IMG_5284.JPG
From the new coil, again this has an extra wire, and different colors.
IMG_5285.JPG
Black and white from the original start stop switch.
IMG_5286.JPG
The original wires from the regulator/rectifier.
IMG_5287.JPG
Last edited by jobrown; Today at 07:57 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules