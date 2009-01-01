 Installing Js550 Filler Neck
  Today, 06:54 PM
    Skier811
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    NorCal
    Posts
    18

    Installing Js550 Filler Neck

    My filler neck crumbled in my hands today.... When installing new one do I use RTV and the mounting screws or just the mounting screws, Noob Question.
  Today, 07:40 PM
    PrickofMisery
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    47
    Posts
    10,657

    Re: Installing Js550 Filler Neck

    Place a small bead of 100% silicone between it and the hull.
