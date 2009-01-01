|
|
Installing Js550 Filler Neck
My filler neck crumbled in my hands today.... When installing new one do I use RTV and the mounting screws or just the mounting screws, Noob Question.
Re: Installing Js550 Filler Neck
Place a small bead of 100% silicone between it and the hull.
