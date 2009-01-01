Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Installing Js550 Filler Neck #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location NorCal Posts 18 Installing Js550 Filler Neck My filler neck crumbled in my hands today.... When installing new one do I use RTV and the mounting screws or just the mounting screws, Noob Question. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,657 Re: Installing Js550 Filler Neck Place a small bead of 100% silicone between it and the hull. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

