Hi All - Selling my 1987 Jettrim/jetpilot inspired hull.
Has a pretty cool retro paint job but its seen better days. To go along with the paint, it has a multicolor jettrim mat and white leather chin pad.
The hull has been plumbed for a rear exhaust and a second cooling line from the pump. Also, the fuel fill has been glassed over and a Jettrim nose brace is installed.
I have a gas tank with a PJS block off for the front fill that I will include with the sale. Drop in a motor and a pump, and you should be good to go.
There is some repair work that was done on the bottom and it likely needs to be revisited.
I do have the clear title in my name for the hull but it was last registered in 2015.
Looking to get $150 and Im located in Orange County CA.
I have a Skat Track 17 degree prop and blueprinted pump I can include for an extra $150