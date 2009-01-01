Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1986 JS550 Rear Exhaust Hull with Nose Brace #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location inland empire Posts 90 1986 JS550 Rear Exhaust Hull with Nose Brace Hi All - Selling my 1987 Jettrim/jetpilot inspired hull.



Has a pretty cool retro paint job but its seen better days. To go along with the paint, it has a multicolor jettrim mat and white leather chin pad.



The hull has been plumbed for a rear exhaust and a second cooling line from the pump. Also, the fuel fill has been glassed over and a Jettrim nose brace is installed.

I have a gas tank with a PJS block off for the front fill that I will include with the sale. Drop in a motor and a pump, and you should be good to go.



There is some repair work that was done on the bottom and it likely needs to be revisited.



I do have the clear title in my name for the hull but it was last registered in 2015.



Looking to get $150 and Im located in Orange County CA.

I have a Skat Track 17 degree prop and blueprinted pump I can include for an extra $150



Thanks,

