Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1987 300sx 550 Conversion #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location inland empire Posts 90 1987 300sx 550 Conversion Hi All - Moving to a smaller place and looking to sell this 550 conversion ski I bought a while back as a project.



I thought it would be fun to have more power in the smaller hull but I was never able to get around to it and now I need to move.



As you can see from the pics, it needs a lot of work. Most parts are there and I can give you and intake and carb as well. The crank on the 550 motor turns freely and the PO did state that it ran back in 2015 before he lost interest. As such, this was when it was last registered



I dont have a title but I will give you a bill of sale and can guarantee its not stolen. The title was signed over to by best friend but he lost it in a move a few years ago.



Looking to get $200 obo. Willing to hear reasonable offer as I need to move this quick. Located in Orange County CA



Thanks,







-Morgan

