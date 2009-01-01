|
Js550 year??
Hey guys, I recently purchased a js550 as a parts ski to get my others running. But Im just confused on what year it could be. The HIN plate is broken and not on the rear of the hull, and there isnt one in the battery tray.
it also looks like the factory graphics were taken off and different graphics put on.
His Bill of Sale from the guy he bought it off of has the HIN but it says 92. I thought 91+ were 550sxs, reed motors, and rear exhaust. This is still a PP and side exhaust.
Any other indicators to figure out what year it is? I bought the ski for 100 bucks for motor mounts, pump, etc. but I did a compression test on the rusty looking motor and got 145 pounds from each hole lol. So now I may just build this ski!
Thank you!
