This has Been on a few X2s through the last 5 plus years. It has some rough edges near the rear of the plate and a few dings on the fins. But functionally still works great. It has two center fins that can be removed. And then optional outside edge runners that helps the X2 track at high speed. I dont run sponsons but this plate helps running at high speeds close to 50mph with the wobbles. You can run this plate more for freestyle buy just leaving the fins off. Kind of good either way you set it up. $110 shipped in the US. I have Zelle and Venmo so if that doesnt work for you sorry in advance. Ive been on here selling and buying for a long time and dont screw anyone over. Will send shipping confirmation. Thanks Mike
F4D1C034-E956-4A29-AB28-C68A44993B26.jpeg7D417143-C312-4025-ACDA-B5185C684B57.jpeg02D6C8AB-E3C5-4ED1-867F-112911ACC43D.jpeg979ABA67-B022-47C1-9B03-1FC3A5895300.jpeg