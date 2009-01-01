 (X2) D cut aftermarket ride plate with removable 4 fins. (REND ENG) is the model
  Today, 10:38 PM
    This has Been on a few X2s through the last 5 plus years. It has some rough edges near the rear of the plate and a few dings on the fins. But functionally still works great. It has two center fins that can be removed. And then optional outside edge runners that helps the X2 track at high speed. I dont run sponsons but this plate helps running at high speeds close to 50mph with the wobbles. You can run this plate more for freestyle buy just leaving the fins off. Kind of good either way you set it up. $110 shipped in the US. I have Zelle and Venmo so if that doesnt work for you sorry in advance. Ive been on here selling and buying for a long time and dont screw anyone over. Will send shipping confirmation. Thanks Mike
    F4D1C034-E956-4A29-AB28-C68A44993B26.jpeg7D417143-C312-4025-ACDA-B5185C684B57.jpeg02D6C8AB-E3C5-4ED1-867F-112911ACC43D.jpeg979ABA67-B022-47C1-9B03-1FC3A5895300.jpeg
    93 X2 with 750 SP / worxs ported #22 cylinder 190psi green stock head
    SXR I40s w/ Toisets
    03 Sxr cdi
    Sbt crank
    boysen dual stage reeds
    skat 7 with 1 spacer trim nozzle jetsport cone
    west coast deep grate / ocean pro finned ride plate
    Factory head pipe/ yamaha B chamber
    jetsport port matched exhaust manifold
    2 TRD waterbox and 95 x2 exhaust outlet and hoses
    Umi steering stem with quick steer/ renthal bars/ lock on grips
