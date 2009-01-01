Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: (X2) D cut aftermarket ride plate with removable 4 fins. (REND ENG) is the model #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Age 38 Posts 149 (X2) D cut aftermarket ride plate with removable 4 fins. (REND ENG) is the model This has Been on a few X2s through the last 5 plus years. It has some rough edges near the rear of the plate and a few dings on the fins. But functionally still works great. It has two center fins that can be removed. And then optional outside edge runners that helps the X2 track at high speed. I dont run sponsons but this plate helps running at high speeds close to 50mph with the wobbles. You can run this plate more for freestyle buy just leaving the fins off. Kind of good either way you set it up. $110 shipped in the US. I have Zelle and Venmo so if that doesnt work for you sorry in advance. Ive been on here selling and buying for a long time and dont screw anyone over. Will send shipping confirmation. Thanks Mike

F4D1C034-E956-4A29-AB28-C68A44993B26.jpeg7D417143-C312-4025-ACDA-B5185C684B57.jpeg02D6C8AB-E3C5-4ED1-867F-112911ACC43D.jpeg979ABA67-B022-47C1-9B03-1FC3A5895300.jpeg Attached Images 46DE2FAA-663F-4C7C-BCC7-BCC0F7982B9D.jpeg (2.45 MB, 3 views) 93 X2 with 750 SP / worxs ported #22 cylinder 190psi green stock head

SXR I40s w/ Toisets

03 Sxr cdi

Sbt crank

boysen dual stage reeds

skat 7 with 1 spacer trim nozzle jetsport cone

west coast deep grate / ocean pro finned ride plate

Factory head pipe/ yamaha B chamber

jetsport port matched exhaust manifold

2 TRD waterbox and 95 x2 exhaust outlet and hoses

Umi steering stem with quick steer/ renthal bars/ lock on grips Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules